Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keys Says Blake Horstmann ''Mortified'' Her By Leaking Their Texts

The plot thickens in the Bachelor in Paradise scandal as Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares her side of the story.

The former beauty queen is now addressing all the claims that Blake Horstmann made in his dramatic Instagram Story. Like Blake, she is sharing her statement on Instagram for all to see, in the hopes that this scandal can be put to rest once and for all.

First and foremost, Caelynn does not deny sending those messages to Blake. Instead, the contestant explains that her messages to Blake were "taken out of context," especially since they were a small glimpse into the many conversations they shared. "The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship," she explains.

However, Caelynn then adds, "I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words."