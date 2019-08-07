Macaulay Culkin's Reaction to Disney's Home Alone Reboot Will Make You Say ''Ya Filthy Animals''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin

20th Century Fox

Keep the change, ya filthy animals!

Disney recently announced a Home Alone reboot and Macaulay Culkin had some thoughts.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the studio was "re-imagining" the 1990s classic Christmas movie, which starred a young Culkin as Kevin McCallister. What's more? The updated film will be available on its new streaming service, Disney+. In fact, the company plans to also re-imagine Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Although, it's unclear in what capacity.

However, fans of the beloved Home Alone film weren't exactly thrilled about the reboot. Similar to the famous "Leave Britney alone" phrase, many online begged Disney to leave Home Alone...well, alone.

Of course, Macaulay couldn't help but chime in. After all, he was the star of the original films.

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," the 38-year-old quipped on social media, alongside a photo with his belly sticking out, leftovers in his hand and a laptop place in front of him.

Watch

Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to Disney Channel Background

Naturally, Culkin's fellow Hollywood colleagues commented on his facetious post, including Sarah Michelle Gellar. She wrote, "I would still watch it though." Same!

Dillon Casey added, "When I post pics like this everyone asks me if I'm "okay"."

However, Culkin followed up with a second tweet, "Hey @Disney, call me!" 

While it's unclear if the 38-year-old star will be part of the mega studio's reboot, fans of Macaulay saw him parody the 1990 classic film last December.

Getting into the holiday spirit, he partnered with Google to poke fun at the movie that turned him into a household name. If anything, the 1-minute clip showed an "updated" version of Home Alone.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Macaulay Culkin , Movies , Disney , Viral , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo Helps Rescue a Baby Trapped in Overturned Car

Love Island, Finale

Who Won Love Island USA?

Kylie Jenner Heads to Italy for Birthday on Mega Yacht

Kim Cattrall, Filthy Rich

Kim Cattrall Reveals What Samantha Jones Would Think of Her New Filthy Rich Character

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Not Getting Married Soon

Sexy TV Secrets: "Grey's Anatomy," "Riverdale" & More

Will Megan Thee Stallion Be Peacemaker for Cardi B & Nicki Minaj?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.