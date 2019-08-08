EXCLUSIVE!

Lauren Conrad Shares Her Amazon Registry for Baby No. 2

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 3:00 AM

Photo credit: Michael Simon.

Oh baby! As you know, Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell are expecting their second child together. And the pregnant star is busy getting things ready for their the arrival of their additional bundle of joy. (Soon-to-be big brother Liam James Tell was born in July 2017.)

"There are so many things that go into preparing for a little one! I'm so glad I was able to find all of my pregnancy and baby essentials in one place, through Amazon's Baby Registry," Lauren tells E! News exclusively. "It's helped me and my family prepare for being a party of four!" 

We highlighted some of her favorite picks below—head over to Amazon to see Lauren's full baby registry. Best wishes to the lovely family!

Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier

This baby carrier is made of soft fabric with spandex, which makes it comfy just like yoga apparel. One size fits most, which makes sharing between caregivers quick and easy.

E-comm: Lauren Conrad's Amazon baby registry
$70 Amazon
Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat

Per its Amazon listing, this is the No. 1 rated infant car seat in America. It's also the easiest infant car seat to install, and its five-point harness adjusts with one hand.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$200 Amazon
Pampers Swaddlers Disposable Baby Diapers (One Month Supply)

Stock up on these top-rated diapers, which feature a contoured umbilical cord notch, air channels and a wetness indicator.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$50
$48 Amazon
The Honest Company City Backpack

This vegan leather bag's structured design is both super functional and stylishly chic, for baby, mom or dad. It features a large insulated pocket for snacks or bottles, five interior pockets and a travel bag to keep you organized and de-cluttered. The included changing pad has a zippered pocket for wipes and other diapering essentials. Also available in mulberry, black and rose gold.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$150
$143 Amazon
Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer

Gently and evenly heats 4 ounces of milk in 3 minutes with no hotspots, as the milk circulates during warming. It features a setting that defrosts breast milk and baby food and the small design fits on counters or nightstand.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$23 Amazon
4moms Breeze Plus Portable Playard

This all-in-one care station opens or closes in one step and includes a removable bassinet, changer and travel bag.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$300 Amazon
Beaba Baby Cook Book

This cookbook has over 80 healthy recipes, from baby's first bite to snacks for the whole family.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$20
$16 Amazon
UPPAbaby Vista Stroller

Before you balk at the price, remember this is a double stroller. And 81% of its Amazon reviews are five stars. The stroller features one-step fold with or without seat attached and includes a full-size front- or rear-facing toddler seat with multi-position recline, a bassinet, a toddler seat rain cover, a toddler seat bug shield and a bassinet bug shield.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$900 Amazon
Skip Hop Farmstand Avocado Stroller Toy

This adorable toys easily attaches to stroller bars and infant carriers. The two halves stick together with hook-and-loop closure, and the cear rattle "pit" center has colorful beads.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$10
$8 Amazon
Comotomo 8 Ounce Baby Bottle (2 Count)

Comotomo baby bottles are deisgned to most closely mimic breastfeeding to reduce bottle rejection and nipple confusion issues. The wide-neck design allows easy cleaning by hand without a brush, but the bottles are also safe in dishwasher, microwave, boiling water and sterilizers.

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry
$23 Amazon
