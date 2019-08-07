Ty Burrell Opens Up About the "Genuinely Hard" Goodbye to Modern Family

It's the end of the road for Modern Family. The acclaimed comedy will return for an 11th and final season on ABC, and the cast is back at work on their farewell episodes. Series star Ty Burrell, Phil Dunphy, said it's going to be a "gradual process" to say goodbye to the Emmy-winning series.

"The first ‘first last' was the table read and it was actually…fairly emotional, but I still feel like we won't really start feeling it until we get closer to the end," Burrell told press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard."