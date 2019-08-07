Shannen Doherty on the "Cathartic" and "Hard" Experience of Riverdale's Luke Perry Tribute

Shannen Doherty had no plans to be involved with BH90210, the somewhat hard to describe new series starring the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 as versions of themselves mounting a reboot of the iconic series. However, that changed when her friend and former costar Luke Perry passed away in March.

"These guys know, I definitely wasn't going to do it. Nothing against the show, I knew that the show would get sold and do well with or without me. They didn't need me, so it just wasn't at that moment what I wanted to be doing. And when Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me and I thought it was a great opportunity to sort of honor him," Doherty said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.