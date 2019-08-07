All Anthropologie Dresses Are On Sale: Save Up to 40% Off

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 1:24 PM
Did you hear the news? Anthropologie is having a sale on all dresses. That right, each and every dress is now up to 40% off: minis, midis, maxis, from breezy boho tunics to chic cocktail frocks. Plus, they're offering free shipping on all orders over $100.
So if you're an Anthro fan like us, now is the time to stock up. To help you on your way, we've made a few picks of the over 900 dresses on sale. Happy shopping!
The slip dress is a wardrobe staple and the bias cut makes this one extra-flattering. Also available in raspberry, black, moss and coral colors.
Folk-inspired handiwork is carefully stitched and stenciled onto this stunning maxi dress. Also available in petites.
A classy and feminine LBD with the added touch of lace. Also available in raspberry and blue-green colors.
This charming fit-and-flare dress will have you daydreaming of picnics and parties alike. And? It has pockets! Also available in petites and plus.
The textured finish on this tunic brings a touch of depth to a timeless silhouette. Also available in petites and plus, and red and black colors.
The top-rated best-seller is on sale, ladies! Also available in petites, black floral motif, pink combo and purple motif print.
We love this shirtdress for work, vacation or just running errands around town. Also available in petites and plus, and green motif.
We just adore this Anthro exclusive. It's perfect for cocktail parties and upscale weddings. Also available in petites and plus, and in gray, ivory and wine colors.
This breezy dress just screams summer. Wear it to the beach, brunch and beyond.
