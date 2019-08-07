All Anthropologie Dresses Are On Sale: Save Up to 40% Off

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 1:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Anthropologie Dresses

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you hear the news? Anthropologie is having a sale on all dresses. That right, each and every dress is now up to 40% off: minis, midis, maxis, from breezy boho tunics to chic cocktail frocks. Plus, they're offering free shipping on all orders over $100.

So if you're an Anthro fan like us, now is the time to stock up. To help you on your way, we've made a few picks of the over 900 dresses on sale. Happy shopping!

Bias Slip Dress

The slip dress is a wardrobe staple and the bias cut makes this one extra-flattering. Also available in raspberry, black, moss and coral colors.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Bias Slip Dress
$120
$96 Anthropologie
Vineet Bahl Valerie Embroidered Maxi Dress

Folk-inspired handiwork is carefully stitched and stenciled onto this stunning maxi dress. Also available in petites.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Valerie Embroidered Maxi Dress
$240
$192 Anthropologie
Vone Dashing Lace Midi Dress

A classy and feminine LBD with the added touch of lace. Also available in raspberry and blue-green colors.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Dashing Lace Midi Dress
$220
$154 Anthropologie
Porridge Dinah Gingham Shirtdress

This charming fit-and-flare dress will have you daydreaming of picnics and parties alike. And? It has pockets! Also available in petites and plus.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Dinah Gingham Shirtdress
$150
$120 Anthropologie
Rossi Ruffled Tunic

The textured finish on this tunic brings a touch of depth to a timeless silhouette. Also available in petites and plus, and red and black colors.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Rossi Ruffled Tunic
$150
$120 Anthropologie
Maeve Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress

The top-rated best-seller is on sale, ladies! Also available in petites, black floral motif, pink combo and purple motif print.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Gabriela Ruffled Maxi Dress
$160
$96 Anthropologie
Maeve Catherine Shirtdress

We love this shirtdress for work, vacation or just running errands around town. Also available in petites and plus, and green motif.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Catherine Shirtdress
$150
$120 Anthropologie
Byron Lars Carissima Sheath Dress

We just adore this Anthro exclusive. It's perfect for cocktail parties and upscale weddings. Also available in petites and plus, and in gray, ivory and wine colors.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Byron Lars Carissima Sheath Dress
$258
$206 Anthropologie
Maeve Isabel Embroidered Tunic

This breezy dress just screams summer. Wear it to the beach, brunch and beyond.

E-comm - Anthropologie Dress Sale - Isabel Embroidered Tunic
$150
$120 Anthropologie
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and More Stars Rock the Red Carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

Bad Bunny, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

14 Latinx Male Artists Whose Fashion Is Just as Bold as Their Music

E-Comm: Top 10 Influencer Clothing Brands, Danielle Bernstein, Alexa Chung, Aimee Song

Top 10 Influencer Clothing Brands You Need in Your Closet This Summer

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

Kim Kardashian's Latest Beauty Collection Pays Tribute to All of the '90s ''It'' Girls

Rihanna

From a Pink Feathery Dress to Risqué Rhinestone Outfits, See All of Rihanna's Dazzling Crop Over Festival Looks

E-Comm: National Underwear Day

Celebrity-Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best Assets

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Sizzle in Matching Outfits on National Sister Day

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.