Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Getting Married Soon

Are wedding bells ringing for Kylie Jenner? Not so fast.

With the reality star and makeup mogul's 22nd birthday just a few more days away, fans are paying extra attention to Stormi Webster's famous mom. On the heels of boyfriend Travis Scott's very impressive rosy display of affection, photos of the star reportedly boarding a plane with her famous beau have emerged.

However, it's not the trip that's raising eyebrows, but an item that was loaded onto the plane: a garment bag with white feathers peeking out from the bottom, as can be seen in the photos published by TMZ. Speculation spurred over whether the white ensemble could be for a wedding between Jenner and Scott. While the rapper did tell his lady in a birthday note, "We're just getting started," TMZ shot down budding theories that nuptials are on the schedule, citing sources.