Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper Shares Empowering Selfie 1 Week After Giving Birth

Jade Roper Tolbert is loving the skin she's in.

Just one week after giving birth, the Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram to share an empowering message.

"Women's bodies are seriously phenomenal!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her newborn and posing in her bra and underwear. "It's taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum."

She also opened up about how her body is healing after the birth.

"A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically— the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything," she continued. "But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it's been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life. So in love, so thankful. #oneweekpostpartum #4thtrimester."