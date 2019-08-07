How The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Is Taking Cues From Her Mentor Beyoncé

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halle Bailey, Beyonce Knowles

Andreas Branch for Variety, Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For Halle Bailey, Beyoncé plays an essential part of her world.

As the Grown-ish star prepares to head under the sea for Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, she's taking a note from her superstar mentor's book: Be your own self.

"One thing that we love about Beyoncé is that she always gives us the space to grow on our own and to accomplish things on our own and fly with our own wings," the actress told E! News during an interview with her sister Chloe Bailey at the Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event. "We love her inside and out."

Since news of her casting was announced last month, Halle has been pinching herself.

"I am just feeling really grateful, feeling really blessed," the 19-year-old raved. "Praying. Getting myself together just in time for rehearsing and filming that all starts in January. Very excited, just enjoying myself."

Watch

Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey Couldn't Be More Perfect for Little Mermaid

As for who will kiss this girl, the options for Prince Eric seem to be limitless.

"Anyone I think could do the role," she mused. "There's a lot of handsome guys out there, a lot of beautiful hearts out there."

On the short list: Harry Styles. As E! previously reported, there's industry chatter that the former boy bander is in talks to take on the iconic role.

If he were to nab the part, he would join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, who are reportedly playing Flounder and Scuttle. Melissa McCarthy is rumored to be playing villainous octopus Ursula.

Whatever the case may be, we cannot wait for this underwater adventure to begin. After all, darling it's better down where it's wetter.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Disney , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Harrison, Lauren Zima, Pre-SAG Awards Party 2019

How Chris Harrison Found His Final Rose in Lauren Zima

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Getting Married Soon

Beanie Feldstein, Monica Lewinsky

Why Monica Lewinsky Signed on to Produce Impeachment: American Crime Story With Ryan Murphy

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Flip It Like Disick 102

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Reflect on His Journey From "Insecure" Party Boy to "Cool Dad"

Sara Ramirez, Madam Secretary

Sara Ramirez Leaving Madam Secretary Ahead of Final Season

Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown Has "Beef" With Tyler Cameron After His Very Public Dates With Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift, MTV VMAs 2014

Taylor Swift to Make Her 2019 MTV VMAs Comeback With a Performance You Can't Miss

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.