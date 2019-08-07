Why Channing Tatum Is Signing Off Social Media

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Channing Tatum is taking a minute.
On Wednesday, the Magic Mike star took to social media—to tell fans he's leaving social media.
"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," he began in a statement. "I've been trying to get inspired to create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least i haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."
However, don't panic just yet. "I'll probably come back at some point," the actor added. "But if i do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there."
Tatum signed off, "Love ya! see ya after a while!"
In the hour since he posted his message, the statement has garnered more than 100,000 likes and praise from commenters. "You're not alone in that feeling... take care," one fan wrote. "We all need to do this. See you on the flipside! You've inspired me," another agreed.
Tatum is not alone in Hollywood when it comes to taking space from social media break. Stars like Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran have all taken variations of breaks in recent years for their own reasons. Back in 2015, Sheeran announced he was putting down his phone to look around.
"Hello all. I am taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed."
Until Tatum ever returns to the digital world, at least fans have this video of his epic back flop to tide them over in his absence. Take your time, Channing!