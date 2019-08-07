Why Channing Tatum Is Signing Off Social Media

Tatum is not alone in Hollywood when it comes to taking space from social media break. Stars like Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran have all taken variations of breaks in recent years for their own reasons. Back in 2015, Sheeran announced he was putting down his phone to look around.

"Hello all. I am taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've had such an amazing ride over the last 5 years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed."

Until Tatum ever returns to the digital world, at least fans have this video of his epic back flop to tide them over in his absence. Take your time, Channing!