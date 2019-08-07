Kristina Schulman and More Bachelor Nation Stars Weigh In on Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Drama

Bachelor in Paradise isn't going well for Blake Horstmann.

The reality star came under fire this week over his Stagecoach drama with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman.

Back in April, Horstmann hooked up with both ladies at the country music festival. Miller-Keyes also accused the Colorado native of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret.

Schulman explained why she felt disrespected during their one-on-one date on Tuesday night's episode. However, they didn't see eye-to-eye on the situation. Miller-Keyes also later pulled Horstmann aside and explained why she was hurt.

While he apologized to Miller-Keyes on the show, he also later took to social media to address the episode and explain why he's been in a "dark place" over the past few months.

"I take full responsibility for my actions at Stagecoach and will forever regret the decision I made that weekend," he wrote in a lengthy note. "The women involved did not deserve that. I realize now that I hurt these women and I deeply regret that. I've done a lot of self-reflection since and have learned a lot from my mistakes."