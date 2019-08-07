Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Are Back Together Just One Month After Split

Well, that was quick.

After calling it quits in late June, Porsha Williamsand Dennis McKinley are giving their relationship another go. In fact, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed they're not only reconciling but that she's also once again wearing her engagement ring. (The massive sparkler is estimated to be worth a casual $750,000.)

"We're taking it one day at a time," she revealed on the Dish Nation radio show. "We working on it." As for reports she jetted him to Canada with her, that's not entirely true. "I didn't take him," she explained. "He got his flight and he wanted to come."

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed the duo's love was on the rocks in May when Porsha unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. The move came after rumors circulated that Dennis had cheated on the peach-holder with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.