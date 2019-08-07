Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and More Stars Rock the Red Carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 5:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Variety rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday to celebrate the honorees in its annual "Power of Young Hollywood" issue.

 The magazine profiled Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and Stephan James for this year's edition and held a party at The H Club in Los Angeles to recognize their achievements.

Cabello attended the bash in a sparkly mini dress while Sprouse looked dapper in a snazzy white suit and black shirt. However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the big bash. The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown was also there and donned a glamorous black dress with strappy heels. In addition, Caelynn Miller-Keyes hit the carpet just as fans were watching her drama with Blake Horstmann unfold on Bachelor in Paradise.

Thandie Newton, Storm Reid, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Nico Parker, Laura Marano and Zhavia Ward were also in attendance and stunned in their red-carpet ready looks.

To see all the fabulous fashion, check out the gallery below.

Watch

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Address Split Rumors

Congratulations to the honorees!

Camila Cabello, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Camila Cabello

The "Señorita" star looks beautiful in blush.

Cole Sprouse, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Cole Sprouse

The Riverdale star goes for a classic white suit and black shirt.

Storm Reid, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Michael Buckner for Variety

Storm Reid

The actress is runway ready in this Nina Ricci ensemble.

Article continues below

Hannah Brown, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hannah Brown

The season 15 star leaves the roses at home and turns heads in this off-the-shoulder number.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

The reality TV star dazzles in red as viewers watch the drama unfold on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Chloe Bailey & Halle Bailey

Talk about a stylish duo! 

Article continues below

Thandie Newton, Nico Parker, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Nico Parker & Thandie Newton

The actress supports her daughter at the big event.

Zhavia Ward, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Andreas Branch for Variety

Zhavia Ward

The singer keeps it cool with a blue jacket and white jeans.

Laura Marano, Variety Power of Young Hollywood

Michael Buckner for Variety

Laura Marano

The actress hits the red carpet in a bright blue pantsuit.

Article continues below

To read Variety's profiles, click here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Cole Sprouse , VG , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bad Bunny, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

14 Latinx Male Artists Whose Fashion Is Just as Bold as Their Music

Elisabeth Moss Gushes Over Melissa McCarthy & Tiffany Haddish

Melissa McCarthy Admits Women Take Back Their Power in "The Kitchen"

Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do "Beverly Hills, 90210" Quiz

Would Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Continue "BH90210"?

Dakota Johnson's Missing Tooth Gap Freaks Out Fans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.