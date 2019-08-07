Mourning Dakota Johnson Asks For Privacy After Tragic Loss of Her Gap Tooth

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 4:50 AM
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Grieving can often make you feel alone, but, right now, Dakota Johnson is here with you.
Following the premiere of her latest film Peanut Butter Falcon, the world discovered the actress' signature, iconic gap between her two front teeth had been closed. But, as it turns out, the new look was not intentional. In fact, like the Internet, Dakota is also devastated.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she admitted the headlines are "really stressing me out." In fact, they're downright shocking. "The fact that this is newsworthy event in our world right now," she said, "is pretty sh-Chaka Khan to me."
The unexpected change came after she removed a retainer that had been behind her teeth since her teens.
"I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded," she explained. "It helped me and my gap closed by itself."
"As you grow as a human being, your skull expands and your jaw and your teeth move," Dakota continued. "Your teeth don't look like they did when you were a baby."
She is, understandably, somber.
"I'm sad about my gap tooth," she said. "So, I'd really appreciate some privacy in this time."
After all, the 29-year-old now has to learn to navigate this unusual reality.
"I had to deal with a whole new world of problems, getting food stuck in my tooth," Dakota admitted. "Because before it would just slide right through."
She's hoping and praying her gap will one day return. After all, if it's mean to be, it'll find its way. "It's going to come back," she insisted. "The world of dentistry is so advanced.
We're sending our thoughts to Dakota during this difficult time
Kristina Schulman and More Bachelor Nation Stars Weigh In on Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Drama
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley Are Back Together Just One Month After Split
Camila Cabello, Cole Sprouse and More Stars Rock the Red Carpet at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?