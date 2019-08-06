Blake Horstmann Shares Texts From Caelynn Miller-Keyes as Hookup Drama Consumes Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Horstmann is pulling out the receipts.

In anticipation of tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Blake is sharing the salacious texts that he and Caelynn Miller-Keyes exchanged ahead of entering paradise. He asserts in his foreboding Instagram post, "I understand that I will probably get a lot of backlash for posting these personal texts messages in my stories but unfortunately this is the only way to have a voice, since I very much feel backed into a corner."

These drastic measures are largely due to events that took place weeks before the singles would enter paradise. As it was explained on the premiere of BiP, Caelynn and Blake hooked up at Stagecoach in April. However, Blake also hooked up with Kristina Schulman. He also mingled with Tayshia Adams at the music festival, but, luckily, she remains pleasantly removed from the drama at the moment. Hannah Godwin is later dragged into the mix, but that only comes to light on the premiere when Blake admits he has his sights set on her.

Fast forward many weeks after post-Stagecoach and the love pentagon/triangle/square (?) comes together. Upon entering the villa, Caelynn immediately tells Chris Harrisonall about her fling with Blake and accuses him of ghosting her.