Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski and Boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff Call It Quits

There's a new single member on Netflix's Queer Eye.

Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff have decided to call it quits. E! News can confirm the 35-year-old avocado devotee and restaurateur is now single but he's not necessarily ready to mingle.

A source close to the food and wine expert explains things between the couple fizzled out. "The relationship ran its course," the insider shares. "Things just didn't work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work."

The Queer Eye star and Flipping Out alum first sparked romance rumors after Antoni shared a cheeky Instagram post in December 2018. "11 is my favourite prime number," he captioned his since-deleted post, alongside a photo of him holding Trace's hand (which made out the shape of the number).

However, in March, the food and wine expert revealed he was tied to the Bravo star before December. He told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they began dating last summer after chatting on Instagram. "It's like, the 2019 way," Porowski said.