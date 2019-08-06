Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Split: Relive Their Years-Long Love Affair

BACKGRID
It's over (again) between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.
As E! News exclusively revealed on Tuesday, the supermodel, 22, and the Grammy winner, 29, have decided to call it quits. After giving their relationship another chance in 2018, a source now tells E! News that Bella and The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) "have split" once again.
"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the insider shares with E! News. "Abel is working on his new album and the distance has been an issue for them. Both Bella and Abel have been back and forth from LA and NYC, but at opposite times."
"They have been arguing a lot recently, and haven't spent quality time together in months," the source continues. "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."
The insider adds, "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."
As more details continue to emerge about the duo's relationship status, let's take a trip down memory lane with Bella and The Weeknd's romance rewind!
Romance Rumors
The Weeknd and Bella first sparked romance rumors in May 2015. "They have many things in common and really enjoyed each other's company," a source told E! News at the time. "She loves his music as well. They are hanging out for sure now."
Happy Birthday, Bella!
The two walked hand-in-hand after leaving Bella's birthday party in Oct. 2015.
Taking a Break
"Bella and The Weeknd have taken a break," a source told E! News in Dec. 2015. "Their schedules got very busy and it really cut into there relationship. They are still in each other's lives though, just not in the same exclusive capacity."
Reunited for Red Carpet Debut
By Feb. 2016, Bella and The Weeknd had reunited. The supermodel even supported the superstar singer at the 2016 Grammys, making their official red carpet debut at the major music event. "This is YOUR day baby! I'm so proud of you," Bella wrote on Instagram at the time. "I feel so lucky to be by your side."
Coachella PDA
The couple packed on the PDA at the California desert music festival in April 2016.
Met Gala Moment
Bella and The Weeknd posed for photos on the red carpet at 2016's Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Break Up No. 2
In Nov. 2016, E! News learned that the couple had called it quits once again.
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Awkward! Shortly after their split was revealed, Bella walked the runway as Abel performed at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Selena Gomez Romance
In Jan. 2017, The Weeknd's romance with Selena Gomez was revealed to the world when they were spotted kissing. The duo dated for 10 months before calling it quits in Oct. 2017.
Back On?
The Weeknd was photographed leaving Bella's New York City apartment building in Nov. 2017, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.
Cozying Up at Cannes
In May 2018, the model and the music artist packed on a little PDA while attending the Magnum VIP Party in Cannes.
"Exclusively" Back Together
In July 2018, sources confirmed to E! News that Bella and Abel were "exclusively dating and are in a great place."
Birthday Celebrations
In Oct. 2018, Abel celebrated Bella's birthday by sharing never-before-seen PDA photos with his leading lady.
Twinning
In Feb. 2019, the couple wore matching camo outfits for his birthday party.
Split News
