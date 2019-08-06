Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Split: Relive Their Years-Long Love Affair

It's over (again) between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.

As E! News exclusively revealed on Tuesday, the supermodel, 22, and the Grammy winner, 29, have decided to call it quits. After giving their relationship another chance in 2018, a source now tells E! News that Bella and The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) "have split" once again.

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the insider shares with E! News. "Abel is working on his new album and the distance has been an issue for them. Both Bella and Abel have been back and forth from LA and NYC, but at opposite times."

"They have been arguing a lot recently, and haven't spent quality time together in months," the source continues. "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."