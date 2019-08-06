Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Boston Mansion Could Be Yours For a Whopping $39.5 Million

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are hoping to score a touchdown in the housing market.

The longtime couple just listed their larger-than-life Boston home and it could be yours for a whopping $39.5 million. No biggie!

Considering the Patriots quarterback just scooped up a sweet new deal with the NFL team—he recently signed a two-year contract extension for $41 million—it seems now is the perfect time for the pair to go house hunting. If anything, Page Six reports that Tom and Gisele are looking to buy a home in the suburbs of New York City.

As for the sprawling Boston mansion the couple is trying to sell? It features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms (and two half bathrooms), a three-car garage, a chef's kitchen, a kids play room and much more. Additionally, the house sits on 5-plus acres, which is adjacent to the 9th hole of nearby country club. Score!