Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Adorably Wild Twins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 1:43 PM

Rawr! 

Just when you thought Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson couldn't get cuter, the reality star and her only youngster melted our hearts with another set of matching ensembles. 

In snaps shared on Instagram Tuesday, the Good American mogul and her 1-year-old daughter posed together in coordinating leopard print with Khloe opting for a leopard bodysuit and Dior headscarf with True wearing a leopard headband. 

"A leopard and her cub," Khloe captioned the sweet snaps. "You two are so adorable," Kris Jenner commented. 

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

This is far from the first time the two have twinned in matching looks. The little one's first Halloween comes to mind as True's famous mama had them coordinating in unicorn onesies and tiger outfits.

For Christmas, the mother and daughter mirrored each other in white custom party outfits. "I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" Khloe wrote on social media at the time. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"

With this many adorable memories, imagine all the sweet moments to come for these two!

For a trip down memory lane, check out more of Khloe and True's cutest photos in E!'s gallery below. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sunny Days

Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq,

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Babe Crew

"We have created some bomb ass memories together. Keep em coming," Khloe captioned this sisterhood snap.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

