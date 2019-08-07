14 Latinx Male Artists Whose Fashion Is Just as Bold as Their Music

From Maluma to J Balvin to Bad Bunny and more, these Latinx male artists are at the forefront of fashion. You won't catch them wearing basique suits, shoes or accessories. Instead, Latinx male artists dress as bold and daring as their music.

Need proof? Take one look at their Instagram accounts, music videos and red carpet appearances, and you'll see over-the-top patterns, flashy jewelry, eccentric designs and more. With artists like Ozuna and Anuel AA donning colorful neon ensembles (which is now en vogue) at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards to El Conejo Malo constantly pushing the boundaries and redefining masculinity with his style, it's easy to see why they're at the forefront of the fashion industry.

In fact, many top designers are starting to take notice.

This year, Maluma attended the Met Gala with Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino. The "HP" singer's outfit was totally on theme, too, which, ironically, is something most male celebs fail to do when they get an invite to the fashion extravaganza. However, the 25-year-old star made sure to spotlight his electrifying style at the lavish fête.