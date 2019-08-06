Pink's Tour Crew Survives After Plane Crash Lands and Bursts Into Flames: Reports

Pink's crew has reportedly survived a horrifying event.

After the star's performance in Oslo, Norway on Monday night, members of her tour crew were on a plane that crash landed and then burst into flames at Aarhus Airport in Demark on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing Danish police, Reuters reported all 10 people onboard were fortunately uninjured.

As for the Grammy-winning songstress and mother of two, Pink was not on the plane. E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment.