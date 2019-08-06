Jessica Alba Jokes That Her 3 Kids "Exploded My Body"—But She's Cool With It

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 8:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jessica Alba is opening up about embracing her insecurities.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, who shares kids Honor, 11, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1, with husband Cash Warren, gets candid about her body and family life in the September issue of InStyle. The magazine, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, also features former InStyle cover stars Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Garner, as well as Julianne Moore, who covers the anniversary edition.

In her piece for the magazine, Alba reflects on her life in the entertainment industry, and all of the insecurities that come along with being in the public eye.

Watch

Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Alba landed her first InStyle cover back in June 2007, when she was just 26.

"It made me feel like I had finally arrived," Alba, now 38, shares. "I was a big fan of the magazine because it made high fashion feel accessible. By that time I'd been in the [entertainment] business for over a decade, but I was still trying to figure out how to be in the public eye and have ownership over who I was."

She adds, "Ninety percent of what people understood about me then came purely from magazine articles, press-tour interviews, and blurbs of gossip."

Six year later, Alba graced the cover of another InStyle issue, and much had change in her personal life. Since her last cover, Alba wed Warren and had daughters Honor and Haven.

"For the first time in my life I was really embracing my womanhood," Alba says. "I was in my early 30s, and it had taken up until then for me to feel confident in my body. I also stopped allowing myself to be objectified in the press through a male's perspective. Screw that, man."

She tells readers, "It's OK to be sexy. It's OK to wear a short skirt or a loud print if I feel like it because I own it in my own way. I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good."

Alba shot her most recent InStyle cover in July 2018, when son Hayes was just seven months old. Reflecting on the cover shoot, Alba notes, "If I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising, but instead I thought, 'This is where I'm at. This is my life. And this is my body.'"

Alba, who describes her 2007-self as "prickly, insecure, dorky," says that she was "insecure" back then when she shot her first cover with the magazine.

"I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn't in order to be accepted," Alba shares. "I allowed other people's ideas of who they thought I should be to define me. Who am I now? I give zero f--ks. I have three children. They've exploded my body, and I'm cool with it. [laughs] And I know I'm smart. I don't care what everybody else thinks. I'm good, girl. I'm good."

So, how does Alba describe herself now? "Still a dork, smart, independent."

For more from Alba's feature, head on over to InStyle!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Magazines , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories , wochit

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Chris Harrison

Will Chris Harrison Officiate Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Wedding? Wells Says...

Nick Jonas, Beverly Hills Home, House

Nick Jonas Sells His Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad for $6.9 Million: Look Inside

Andrew, William, Dating #NoFilter 202

Crop-Top Designer William's Wilderness Ropes Course Date Goes Awry on Dating #NoFilter

BH90210, Beverly Hills 90210

The Opening Credits for BH90210 Will Make You Feel All the Nostalgia

Pink

Pink's Tour Crew Survives After Plane Crash Lands and Bursts Into Flames: Reports

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Reputation Tour

What Charli XCX Really Thought About Joining Taylor Swift's Tour

Donald Glover, Atlanta

FX Renews Atlanta for Season 4...With Season 3 Production Finally Set

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.