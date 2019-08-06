Iggy Azalea Spent Time At a Mental Health Retreat To Help Her Not "F--k Up" Her Life

If you rewind time back to 2014, you'll find raising superstar Iggy Azalea being hailed the queen of fancy.

Back then, she had the song of the summer, a Grammy nomination, an envious relationship with Nick Young, fashion campaigns, you name it. And then, her empire fell apart.

But before she could spiral into the unknown, her management team swiftly stepped in. Two years ago, singer attended a much-needed mental health retreat in Arizona, she shared during her interview with Cosmopolitan for their September cover.

"They just didn't want me to f--k up my own life," she admitted, "Basically."

Over the course of two weeks, the 29-year-old Aussie sat down with a therapist to go over every aspect of her life, including "not being able to separate well-intended criticism from trolling," she explained.

"I just couldn't get out of functioning at this insanity level," Iggy told the magazine. "Where you're like, ‘Whoa, hold on, don't operate the vehicle.'…The whole thing was very overwhelming."