Jennie Garth's Beverly Hills, 90210 Fight With Shannen Doherty Left Tori Spelling "Shaking"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 6:25 AM
It's no secret Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty had their fair share of drama during their time on Beverly Hills, 90210. But on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Kelly Taylor star recalled one particular argument that took an ugly turn.
"I can only remember one incident," she said about their beef, "and we took it outside."
When Andy Cohen asked Garth if the fight turned physical, she replied, "Yeah, I'm a Midwestern girl, and I spent some time in Glendale, Ariz. So, that makes you tough." He then asked her who won the fight.
"The guys that held us back," she said, "So, we never actually [did anything]."
Fellow guest and co-star Tori Spelling also recalled the incident—noting she "stayed in my dressing room shaking when it happened." As for what the fight was about, the Donna Martin star said it started after Doherty pulled Garth's skirt up.
"I'm pretty sure I got in her face, but we're just both strong Aries women," Garth said. "We don't back down—no matter what."
In fact, Garth said Spelling actually had to be the "peacekeeper" between the castmates "because she loved us both." However, it looks like Garth and Doherty have been able to put any differences aside. Garth even said she's "so happy" Doherty has returned for BH90210.
This wasn't the only tea the two spilled on the Bravo show. They also revealed which cast member was the best kisser and if Garth still talks to her What I Like About You co-star Amanda Bynes.
Watch the videos to see their interviews.
