Cream Cheese and Jelly? Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Worst Handmaid's Tale Scene to Film

The Handmaid's Tale is not a happy one.

The hit Hulu series has garnered countless awards and gripped its audience with its harrowing tale. However, despite the many hard-to-watch episodes for viewers, according to the show's lead, Elisabeth Moss, it's not as bad behind the scenes.

"As crazy as it is, we honestly—we enjoy doing the show so much," she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. "It's important to us. We love it. It's an incredible opportunity and I think that, you know, for us, it's a great challenge, but it's very, very fulfilling."

Still, it sounds like there are some scenes Moss is glad are over. When asked what the worst scene she had to work through was, she answered with the infamous solo birth scene from season two.