Cream Cheese and Jelly? Elisabeth Moss Recalls the Worst Handmaid's Tale Scene to Film

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 6:16 AM
YouTube
The Handmaid's Tale is not a happy one.
The hit Hulu series has garnered countless awards and gripped its audience with its harrowing tale. However, despite the many hard-to-watch episodes for viewers, according to the show's lead, Elisabeth Moss, it's not as bad behind the scenes.
"As crazy as it is, we honestly—we enjoy doing the show so much," she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. "It's important to us. We love it. It's an incredible opportunity and I think that, you know, for us, it's a great challenge, but it's very, very fulfilling."
Still, it sounds like there are some scenes Moss is glad are over. When asked what the worst scene she had to work through was, she answered with the infamous solo birth scene from season two.
While the star did note she wasn't actually having a baby on set—"I think this is easier than actually giving birth"—she did have to act with an unhappy little one.
"In order to get that post-birth look, they put cream cheese and jelly on the baby," she explained. "That baby was not having it."
Moss recalled the infant screaming because of the funky smell while they were in the midst of the emotional scene.
"This baby is just screaming at the top of its lungs in my ear and they're so loud," she said.
As Kimmel perfectly quipped back, "Because you made it into an English McMuffin."
The Handmaid's Tale airs Wednesdays on Hulu.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?