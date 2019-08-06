You're Not Alone: Jennifer Aniston Is Also Nostalgic for Friends

You're not the only one who misses Friends.

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her nostalgia for the show in the new Anniversary Issue of InStyle.

"I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure," she tells the publication. "In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I'm super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, 'Aww.' Even [retailer] Fred Segal, I guess. I don't know why that one got me."

In fact, there are a lot of things the Rachel Green star misses about that decade in general.

"When I think back on the '90s, it makes me nostalgic—period," she explains. "They were simpler times. This is going to sound odd, but there was a sense of safety in the world. We weren't exposed to as much as we are now. And even if there was just as much s--t going on, we didn't necessarily have it in our faces 24/7. It was lighter. There was a lot more human connection."