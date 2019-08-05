Demi Burnett Shares Her Coming Out Story With Hannah Brown on Bachelor in Paradise

Demi Burnett is ready to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

But before the Texas native takes the plunge and opens her heart on the ABC dating series, she explains that she wants to get a "bit of clarity" from her gal pal and The Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown. In fact, during their meet up on BiP, Demi shares her coming out story with the 24-year-old reality TV personality.

"Since the show, a lot has changed for me. I feel very supported by Hannah," Burnett tells the cameras on the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. "I feel like she's a friend to me that I can confide in and get a little bit of clarity."

During the episode, the two reality TV stars sit down and chat about all things love and life. "What's been going on with you? I don't know anything," Brown asks the Texas native. "Have you been dating? Have you just been living it up? What is your life right now?"