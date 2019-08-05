Matt Damon Reveals New Tattoos in Honor of His 4 Daughters

Matt Damon is one proud papa.

The A-list actor recently paid a visit it celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Stone, who inked the names of Damon's four daughters on his arm in a delicate script. Layered from oldest to youngest, the piece is a heartwarming tribute to 20-year-old Alexia, 13-year-old Isabella, 10-year-old Gia and 8-year-old Stella.

The fine line tattoos are placed close to Damon's "Lucy" tat, which honors his wife of almost 15 years, Luciana Barroso.

Stone, who has tattooed the likes of Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus and more, called the opportunity to work with Damon an "honor." The Martian star was all smiles as he posed alongside Stone in another photo shared to Instagram.

And when it comes to epic celeb tattoos, Damon's latest addition may remind fans of his best friend's far less delicate body art. Yes, we're talking about Ben Affleck.