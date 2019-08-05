Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm a Possible Collab With Katy Perry and Selena Gomez?

In case there was ever any doubt, the Swifties are in countdown mode.

With only weeks remaining until Taylor Swiftdrops her seventh studio album, aptly titled Lover, the pop star is busy sending her fans down a rabbit hole of endless Easter eggs. Taylor's latest riddle? A set of colorful friendship bracelets posted to social media on Monday, which has some fans convinced Lover will include a track featuring Swift's longtime bestie Selena Gomez, and former foe Katy Perry.

Let us explain.

Speculation surrounding the possible collaboration reached an all-time high when an alleged attendee of Swift's recent secret session (a private album listening party where fans in attendance are handpicked by Swift herself) claimed that the trio of pop star's lent their vocals to a song about "female empowerment."

Some fans were quick to shoot down such a rumor—after all, guests are expected to keep their lips sealed and any leaks from the secret sessions are practically impossible to confirm.