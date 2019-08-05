Kim Kardashian's Latest Beauty Collection Pays Tribute to All of the '90s ''It'' Girls

'90s babies, rejoice!

Kim Kardashian is throwing it old-school and paying homage to all of the '90s queens with her upcoming KKW Beauty launch. From Aaliyah to Kate Moss to the Spice Girls and more, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating all of her fave celebs from her teenage years.

"I'm so excited to announce my new 90's inspired collection of all matte formulas-The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections," the beauty mogul captioned her Instagram post. "I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90's and love how nostalgic this entire collection is."

On Instagram Stories, she added, "I have been testing this for months and it is my favorite collection I've ever done. Seriously, I know I say that but this one is like for real, for real."

Making things even more nostalgic-inducing, the reality TV personality appeared to channel the late Aaliyah in her campaign photos for the Mattes Collection.