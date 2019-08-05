Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 Premiere Jumps Right Into the Blake Horstmann Drama

Well it didn't take long for Bachelor in Paradise to give us all that drama it's been promising.

Never before has this show leaned so far into the fact that these people don't exist only when the show is filming and might actually hook up with each other in the off season, and that fact has given this show its best starting note maybe ever.

Basically, Blake Horstmann, runner-up from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, arrived on the beach as a hot commodity. He even got the date card, and every woman couldn't wait to find out who he'd pick. It will probably be Hannah G, they all thought, and they were surprised when he chose Tayshia and they headed off together.