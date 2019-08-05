The Future of Grey's Anatomy Is in the Hands of Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy was renewed for seasons 16 and 17 by ABC, and if network president Karey Burke has her way, it'll continue way beyond that.

"We love them. They are as deep a part of the fabric of ABC as anyone and certainly it will be up to them whether or not they want to continue the show. I hope I'm watching with my grandchildren, I'll say that," Burke told a small group of press after her panel at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Watch

Ellen Pompeo Wanted to Quit Grey's Anatomy Many Times

When ABC renewed the series through season 17, they also announced the spinoff, Station 19, would now full under Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff's purview. "I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey's Anatomy, and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey's, is an exciting challenge," Vernoff said in a statement.

"Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey's Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear," Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes and Grey's executive producer Betsy Beers said in a statement.

During her TCA discussion, Burke said she's "very energized and excited" by the work that is going on with both shows blending together under Vernoff.

"I believe there's exciting things to come and the third season of that show, and in particular in the nature of its relationship with Grey's Anatomy, will be game changing," she said.

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 16 on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Ellen Pompeo , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Shonda Rhimes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dylan Barbour, Demi Burnett, John Paul Jones

Prepare for Bachelor in Paradise To Be "Cute" But Also "a Dumpster Fire"

Chris Harrison Reacts to Tyler Cameron Spotted With Gigi Hadid

Kelly Dodd Suggests Reason for Vicki Gunvalson's "RHOC" Demotion

Auli'i Cravalho, The Little Mermaid, Ariel

ABC Staging The Little Mermaid Live Musical Starring Auli'i Cravalho

The OA Part II

No Mystery Here: The OA Won't Return for a Third Season

Stephanie Pratt, The Hills: New Beginnings

Stephanie Pratt Wastes No Time Stirring Up Drama Between Spencer and Brody on The Hills: New Beginnings

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura About to Get Some Sister Wives?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.