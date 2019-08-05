ABC Staging The Little Mermaid Live Musical Starring Auli'i Cravalho

The Little Mermaid is coming to TV. Moana's Auli'i Cravalho will take on the role of Ariel in ABC's live staging of The Little Mermaid stage musical—not to be confused with the live-action movie in the works from Disney.

Announced at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, the live broadcast will also feature Shaggy as Sebastian and Queen Latifah as Ursula. The broadcast will air live on November 5 in celebration of the movie's 30th anniversary. More casting will be announced at a later date.

ABC boss Karey Burke said the live musical will feature a mix of live-action, animation and puppetry and be part of The Wonderful World of Disney franchise. In addition to featuring music from the Broadway stage version, the live broadcast will feature the music from the film.