The Little Rascals Turns 25: Where Are the Child Stars Now?

Calling all members of the He-Man Woman Haters Club!

It's been 25 years since director Penelope Spheeris collected the cutest group of child stars the '90s has ever seen for The Little Rascals, her big-screen adaptation of the classic Our Gang shots films from the 1920s, '30s and '40s, centered on the adventures of a group of neighborhood kids. And in doing so, she introduced a whole new generation to Spanky McFarland, his lovesick best friend Alfalfa Switzer, the object of his affection, Darla, and all the rest.

While critics didn't exactly love the film when it was released on August 5, 1994, leaving it with just a 23 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 13 reviews, it was a favorite for a generation of young moviegoers who most likely still sing to themselves "I've got a pickle, I've got a pickle, I've got a pickle, hey hey hey hey" every time they see one of the green vegetables.