Chance the Rapper Shuts Down Haters Who "Want Me to Kill Myself"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 9:28 AM

Chance the Rapper

Misha Vladimirskiy/WireImage

Shortly after Chance the Rapper's album, The Big Day, landed the no. 2 spot on Billboard's 200 chart, the 26-year-old artist took to Twitter to send a message to his fans.

"I'm getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself," he tweeted along with a crying emoji. "That's not my vibe at all, but I feel the push. And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. Shame is heavy yo. And feeling shame for something that you were once prideful of is super heavy."

He then explained how "music is the number one thing that influences" how he feels daily. 

"Like [it] can really push me to one side or the other," he continued. "And that's super raw to me. Cause I'm sure there's other people that get their fuel from music." 

He also expressed his appreciation for "anybody out there that's texted me the past few days."

"And I'm happy being able to spend time with my family and do a lot of the things I used to do before I got so wrapped up in making this project," he added. "And I wanna let some of these feelings go cause that's what's twitter is for. For people to say exactly what's on their hearts. And the number one thing that's been on my heart and has been reaffirmed in the last week that I'm now 100% sure of is..That I LOVE my wife."

Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley

After sending this series of tweets, the artist, who is married to Kirsten Corley, returned to the social platform to clarify one of his remarks.

"I just want to reiterate that I don't want to kill myself, nor am I ashamed of loving my wife," he tweeted. "I think I just wanted to say out loud that I see the vibes."

He then added, "Tryna tell yall how I feel now I done f--karound missed chik fil a breakfast."

While the three-time Grammy winner didn't say the Twitter spree was in regards to the album specifically, he did share the posts about a week after its release. NF's The Search topped the album on the Billboard chart and it's received a bit of criticism from some of his fans. Chance also references his wife on the album and says it was inspired by their wedding day. He also shared a video from his wedding day on social media after his Twitter spree.

"I seen joy before," he wrote.

E! News has reached out to Chance's team for comment.

