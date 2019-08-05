Chance the Rapper Shuts Down Haters Who "Want Me to Kill Myself"

Shortly after Chance the Rapper's album, The Big Day, landed the no. 2 spot on Billboard's 200 chart, the 26-year-old artist took to Twitter to send a message to his fans.

"I'm getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself," he tweeted along with a crying emoji. "That's not my vibe at all, but I feel the push. And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. Shame is heavy yo. And feeling shame for something that you were once prideful of is super heavy."

He then explained how "music is the number one thing that influences" how he feels daily.

"Like [it] can really push me to one side or the other," he continued. "And that's super raw to me. Cause I'm sure there's other people that get their fuel from music."

He also expressed his appreciation for "anybody out there that's texted me the past few days."

"And I'm happy being able to spend time with my family and do a lot of the things I used to do before I got so wrapped up in making this project," he added. "And I wanna let some of these feelings go cause that's what's twitter is for. For people to say exactly what's on their hearts. And the number one thing that's been on my heart and has been reaffirmed in the last week that I'm now 100% sure of is..That I LOVE my wife."