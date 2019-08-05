Offset Styling Daughter Kulture's Hair Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

Just when you thought you were melting from the summer heat, Cardi B shared this video of Kulture and her famous dad. 

The rapper's 1-year-old daughter has stolen the spotlight yet again, this time in an adorable video with her father, Offset. In the clip Cardi shared on Instagram Sunday, the Migos star is holding his baby and sweetly trying to style his youngster's hair while she hilariously pushes his hand away. "That Dad Life .. Is The Best," Kid the Wiz commented. 

With Dora the Explorer playing in the background, you can't help but think the stars really are just like us. Meanwhile, the "Bodak Yellow" star could be heard commenting about her daughter's 'do. "Well at least I did the ponytails," she captioned the post.

Watch

Cardi B Gushes Over Her Little Best Friend Daughter Kulture

It's no secret the youngster is the light of her parents' lives. Over the weekend, Cardi even revealed a new diamond pendant for her baby that reads "Bardi Gang," one of the many baubles the couple has purchased for their first child. 

As for the "Money" star, more eyes will be on her later this month as she's nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards, including "Artist of the Year," at the annual ceremony. 

We bet little Kulture will be proudly watching!  

