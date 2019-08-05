Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 5:20 AM
Congrats to Jenna Bush Hager!
The 37-year-old co-host of NBC's Today show and daughter of former President George W. Bush has given birth to her and husband Henry Hager's third child and first son—Henry Harold "Hal" Hager. The newborn arrived weighing seven pounds and five ounces. He also measured in at 19.2 inches long. The happy news was announced on Monday's episode of Today.
Their new baby boy, who is named after Jenna's grandpa and husband, joins big sisters Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager, 6, and Poppy Louise Hager, 3.
Jenna had revealed on the Today show in April that she was expecting baby No. 3.
"I'm pregnant," she told her colleagues on the air. "I'm only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets."
"They told the man behind me on the airplane," she added. "They told the people at church. It is a shock. It is a lot. We're grateful."
She later revealed that she was expecting a boy.
Jenna announced on the Today show on Friday, Aug. 2, that she was beginning her maternity leave after the broadcast.
NBC
"Today is my last day!" she said. "I want to thank all of you guys for the last four months. I can't believe it's been four months, but to share this joy with all of you, with you, Willie [Geist], with everybody that's filled in...but all of you that have cheered us on as a show and cheered me on personally, it means the world. I feel so grateful to work in a place with people that lift me up every day."
"I just feel overcome with gratitude that we can get to expand our family," she said.
Congratulations to the happy family!
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
