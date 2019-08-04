Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other After 2nd Wedding

Newlywed bliss!

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz look over-the-moon in love after getting married for a second time! On Sunday, the happy couple celebrated their nuptials and hosted a special lunch and beach day with their closest friends and family members in Capri, Italy.

And it seems the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other, as they were spotted kissing and hugging during their daytime hangout. Although, this isn't the first time they've put their love on full display. Days ahead of their second wedding, Heidi shared several photos on Instagram of her embracing her hubby to the fullest.

Moreover, on Sunday, the 46-year-old model appeared to still be in bridal mode as she donned a flowy white dress that she paired with dainty gold jewelry pieces and chic sunglasses. As for the Tokio Hotel guitarist? He kept things low-key and opted for a striped loose-fitting blouse and black hat.