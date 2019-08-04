The 100 Ending With Season 7 on The CW

"Jason Rothenberg has said to us a number of times—I just didn't want to listen to him for a while—that he wanted to end it after a seventh season...Jason has some ideas he wants to do and he thought that this was the right way to go...So we spoke to Jason earlier when we said again you're listening to an announce today at TCA," Pedowitz said.

"With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last," Rothenberg tweeted. "We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"