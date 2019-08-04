Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Are Not Married But Did Have a Friendship Ceremony

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 9:40 AM
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married, despite a recent report, E! News has learned.
The British newspaper The Sun on Sunday reported that the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this year, quoting the venue owner.
A source told E! News that Delevingne and Benson are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago. No marriage license for the two was found in Las Vegas public records.
The newspaper report was posted a month after Delevingne, 26, and Benson, 29, sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted vacationing in Saint-Tropez while wearing with gold bands on their fingers.
The couple did not address the speculation. Benson's mom, Shannon Benson, later wrote on Instagram, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."
Delevingne and Benson went public with their relationship via a steamy PDA video this past June, in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, following a year of romance rumors.
"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," Delevingne later told E! News. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC
In late July, Benson unveiled a tribute tattoo to Delevingne, which reads "CD," that she got inked alongside her left breast.
