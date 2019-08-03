Chrissy Teigen Spends Quality Time With Her Family After Sharing She Hasn't Felt Her ''Best Self''

Chrissy Teigen continues to keep it real on social media.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old supermodel opened up about how she's been feeling lately. And while many of her followers are used to seeing a hilarious, bubbly Chrissy, she shared that hasn't been the case.

"I haven't been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself at the beach. "I think I have an ulcer. Also I'm super cranky. And tired. Don't tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part :( is there a cranky dr."

She continued in the comment section, "I just realized I ordered a golden milk latte from sunlife organic 3 days ago and I gave my name and just left. I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlicy and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go."