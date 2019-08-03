Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says the Band Is ''Locked Down'' in Hotel Following the El Paso Shooting

blink-182's Mark Hoppus is opening up about today's events in Texas.

He alerted fans that he and his bandmates were "locked down" in their El Paso hotel room following the tragic mass shooting in the city.

Early on Saturday, reports surfaced that a shooting occurred at a shopping center, leaving several people dead. Hoppus took to Twitter to update fans on the current situation. He explained the band was headed to a nearby mall when their security team told them an active shooter was close to their destination.

"We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening."