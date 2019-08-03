Lamar Odom Pays Tribute to New Girlfriend and Khloe Kardashian After Shade Accusations

Lamar Odom says he has a "new leading woman" in his life, and signals that a tribute post to her that he shared did not, despite what some people think, shade his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA star and personal trainer Sabrina Parr recently sparked romance speculation by showing PDA in Atlanta and appeared to confirm a relationship by posting on their Instagram pages on Friday a photo of the two posing together, along with heart emojis. On Friday evening, Odom, 39, and Parr, 22, were also photographed out together with friends at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

On Saturday, Odom shared another pic of Parr, and quoted Malcolm X by writing, "It's just like when you've got some coffee that's too black, which means it's too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won't even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep." - MALCOLM X ❤️ @getuptoparr #blackroyalty."

Some fans thought his post was aimed at shading Kardashian.

"I'm a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," Odom responded in another post, alongside another pic of Parr. "This post isn't against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad?"