Heidi Klum Is a Beautiful Bride at Her and Tom Kaulitz's Italian Wedding

Congratulations, Heidi Klum!

Months after tying the knot privately in California, the 46-year-old supermodel and former America's Got Talent judge and Project Runway host married 29-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz on Saturday in a second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends, according to multiple reports.

The couple said "I do" on a their luxury yacht, Christina O, off the Italian island of Capri. The bride looked gorgeous in a white strapless wedding dress with detachable puffed long sleeves and a veil. The groom wore a cream suit with a blue shirt.

Heidi's kids Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10 stood next to the pair at the ceremony, according to German magazine The Bunte.

The yacht where the ceremony took place was once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and also hosted his wedding reception to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and the wedding reception of Princess Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier III, People reported.

Before the big day, Klum posted several photos of the dynamic duo enjoying their time in Italy.

"Limoncello all day," she captioned a video.

According to multiple reports, the two legally became husband and wife back in February after obtaining a marriage license in California. The major milestone came just a few months after the musician popped the question in December 2018.