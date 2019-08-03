Gisele Bündchen Pens Sweet Tribute to Tom Brady on His 42nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Tom Brady!

The New England Patriots' star quarterback and one of the most accomplished NFL players of all time turned 42 on Saturday and received a sweet online tribute from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

"Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!" she wrote on Instagram. "Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Brady and Bündchen, 39, have been married for more than 10 years and share two children, son Benjamin Brady, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 6. In her post, the supermodel included sweet family photos, including one showing Brady hugging and kissing their kids and his 11-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan from a previous relationship

Bündchen also included a selfie of her and Brady and another pic of the two dressed in a couple's avocado toast costume while trick-or-treating with their kids on Halloween. She also posted an image of the NFL star with Fluffy, one of the family's three dogs.