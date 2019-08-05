Celebrity-Approved Underwear to Show Off Your Best Assets

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We promise: These accessories won't get your panties in an uproar.

For those who didn't already know, today is National Underwear Day and a great day to put on your favorite undies and lounge around the house.

As pop culture fans already know, underwear brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret and Tommy John are constantly pairing up with our favorite celebrities for underwear campaigns that we love to see. Oh yes, we're totally talking to you Shawn Mendes

Even familiar faces like Cash Warren have found huge success thanks to underwear. Have you heard of his company Pair of Thieves?!

This holiday is the perfect time for you to splurge on a pair of celeb-loved undies. Take a look at some of our favorite pairs worn by celebrities below.