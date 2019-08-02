Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Split: Why ''Trust Issues'' Drove Them Apart

The cracks in Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's relationship run much deeper than initially suspected.

The Hills: New Beginnings stars confirmed their separation after one year of marriage on Friday, which as it turns out, wasn't technically a marriage at all. A source told E! News that Brody and Kaitlynn were never legally declared husband and wife following their June 2018 ceremony in Indonesia. What's more, another insider is now revealing that the former couple underwent "several years" of relationship problems, and even broke up once before.

"Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues since the start of their relationship," the source says. "They did not have a good foundation for marriage because neither of them trusted one another."

A few years into their romance, which began in 2014, we're told they officially split. Explains our insider, "They then decided to get back together and Kaitlynn pressured Brody into marriage, although it was never legal."