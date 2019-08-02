See Disney's Touching Tribute to Descendants Star Cameron Boyce

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 7:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Descendants 3, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart

Disney Channel/David Bukach

Disney Channel is paying its respects. The network dedicated Descendants 3 to late star Cameron Boyce, and followed up the dedication with a heartwarming video tribute to the young actor who passed away.

Boyce, known for playing Luke on Disney Channel's Jessie and Carlos in the Descendants franchise, passed away at the age of 20 due to an epilepsy complication.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," Disney Channel said in a statement after his passing.

Watch

Skai Jackson Vows to Keep 'Big Brother' Cameron Boyce's Name Alive

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed," the network concluded.

In the video tribute, which you can see above, Disney unearthed early audition footage and behind-the-scenes video of Boyce working on Jessie and Descendants, as well as previous interviews with his costars singing his praises. There's a blooper featuring the moment he made Michelle Obama break during a guest spot.

"Everything you are…Every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched…you mean everything to us," Disney Channel said in the video.

Click play on the video above to see the touching tribute that aired as part of Descendants 3 on Disney Channel.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Disney , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News

"Bachelor in Paradise" Ready to Leave "The Bachelorette" Behind

Demi, Dylan & John Paul Tease "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 6

Why Women Kill

Ginnifer Goodwin Has a Warning About Her New Show for Once Upon a Time Fans

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

It's Happening! Tyler Cameron Spent the Night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown's House

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Relationship Worries "Jersey Shore" Cast

Paul Wesley Confirms Clashing With Nina Dobrev on "Vampire Diaries"

Breaking Down "13 Reasons Why" Season 3 Trailer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.